Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor Fight Is Second Biggest Pay-Per-View of All Time

By

TV Reporter

Mayweather McGregor fight
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor is officially the second biggest pay per view of all time, generating 4.3 million buys in North America according to numbers released by Showtime on Thursday.

That number includes traditional television distribution and online portals such as the new Showtime PPV app and SHOWTIMEPPV.com as well as UFC.TV in the U.S. and Canada. The total puts the fight behind only Mayweather’s 2015 bout with Manny Pacquiao, which generated 4.6 million buys. The total global revenue from the event including ticket sales, sponsorship and international distribution exceeds $600 million, which—along with Mayweather vs. Pacquiao— is among the largest for a single-day sporting event of all time.

The fight, which took place in Las Vegas back in August, saw UFC champion McGregor take on the undefeated Mayweather in McGregor’s pro boxing debut. Mayweather won the fight by TKO in the 10th round, bringing him to a 50-0 record, surpassing Rocky Marciano’s record of 49-0.

Mayweather has beaten some of the best boxers of this or any generation and captured 11 major boxing championships. Of his 50 career wins, 27 have come by way of knockout. He has also fought in five different weight classes during his career, competing as a super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight, and super welterweight.

McGregor is the current UFC lightweight champion and the former UFC featherweight champion. He beat José Aldo for the featherweight title in December of 2015 with a stunning knockout 13 seconds into the first round. He then defeated Eddie Alvarez via TKO for the lightweight title in November of 2016, becoming the first UFC fighter to hold championships in two weight classes simultaneously. He was forced to relinquish the featherweight belt shortly after the Alvarez fight due to inactivity in that weight class. He has a professional mixed martial arts record of 21-3, with 18 of his victories coming by way of knockout or TKO.

