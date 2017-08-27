Floyd Mayweather Goes 50-0 After Beating Conor McGregor in Boxing Debut

“The Biggest Fight in Combat Sports History,” as some sports fanatics have been touting it, has come to an end.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. can retire at 50-0 after beating Conor McGregor in his debut bout as a professional boxer at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nev. on Saturday. Mayweather won by TKO in round 10.

Prior to this weekend’s “Money Fight,” Mayweather, 40, was an undefeated, 11-time five-division professional boxing world champion, while McGregor, 29, was a two-division mixed martial arts world champion and UFC lightweight titleholder.

Mayweather has now surpassed the 49–0 record of professional boxing Hall of Famer Rocky Marciano.

The matchup still has the potential to be one of — if not the — top-grossing combat sport cards in history. Estimates range from a more conservative $300 million all the way up to $1 billion, factoring in domestic and international pay-per-view (PPV) sales, merchandise, and ticket sales.

While the UFC Fight Pass stream went down for more than an hour during the first undercard fight due to overwhelming traffic, the feed was back up for Mayweather vs. McGregor. It is currently unclear if patrons will be refunded their $99 HD PPV purchases ($89 for standard definition). As for in-person, the cheapest tickets available on StubHub sold for over $1,200.