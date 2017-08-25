‘Fleabag’ Set to Return to BBC, Amazon in 2019

'Fleabag' Set to Return to BBC,
Courtesy of Amazon

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s BAFTA-winning sitcom “Fleabag” is set to return to BBC Three and Amazon Prime Video in 2019, it was announced Friday at the Edinburgh Intl. Television Festival. Waller-Bridge said: “Series two will be a whole new adventure and I’m beyond thrilled to be coming back.”

“The first season of ‘Fleabag’ introduced audiences to the brilliant and rebellious voice of Phoebe Waller-Bridge,” said Joe Lewis, head of comedy, drama and VR at Amazon Studios. “She’s one of the best and most dynamic showrunners in TV today and we’re so excited to bring a new season of the smart and hilarious ‘Fleabag’ to customers soon.”

More to come…

