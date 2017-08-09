‘The Flash’ Casts Sugar Lyn Beard as Hazard (EXCLUSIVE)

Sugar Lyn Beard has been cast as Rebecca Sharpe, aka Hazard, for the fourth season of “The Flash.”

The “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates” star will appear in the third episode of The CW series’ upcoming season. Sharpe is described as perpetually down-on her luck and is convinced her life is cursed — until a freak accident changes everything. With the universe on her side, she poses a threat to both Team Flash and Central City.

Hazard first appeared in “Infinity, Inc. #34” back in 1987.

“The Flash” has been filling out its roster for Season 4 with Hartley Sawyer being cast in a recurring role as The Elongated Man; Neil Sandilands as the season’s big bad, The Thinker; Kim Engelbrecht as The Mechanic — an engineer and The Thinker’s right hand — and Danny Trejo as the Earth-19 bounty hunter Breacher.

During the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, executive producer Todd Helbing teased the show’s lighter tone for the upcoming season.

“We’re also trying to lighten the tone this year,” he said. “Last year was pretty dark, we’re going to try to get back to the jokes.”

“The Flash” returns to The CW for Season 4 on Oct. 10.

