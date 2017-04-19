The first season of Ryan Murphy’s “Feud” — centered on Bette Davis and Joan Crawford — has yet to conclude (the finale airs on April 23), but the team is already thinking two steps ahead. Season 2, it has been announced, will focus on Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and at a finale screening Tuesday evening the creators revealed that a concept for a possible third iteration has already been determined.

“I will be [involved in future seasons],” said Tim Minear co-showrunner on the first season. “Not the Diana season, but possibly a third season.” And does he know the subject? “Oh yeah, I do … and I won’t [tell],” he teased.

Murphy is in the midst of finding his Diana for Season 2, and said he is currently taking meetings. “It’s all going to be new people,” he said. “It’s a whole new crowd.”

The first season of “Feud” follows Davis and Crawford through the creation of “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” and its aftermath. But instead of ending with the dramatic 1963 Oscars — which ends with Crawford accepting the best actress trophy on behalf of Anne Bancroft — Murphy said he always planned to end the show as it will when it airs on Sunday. “For the last episode, I always wanted to do a ’70s episode about what happened to both those women in that decade,” he said.

After the episode screened Tuesday evening at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York, Murphy, Lange, Minear, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Alfred Molina and EP Alexis Martin Woodall took the stage for a Q&A. Lange explained her read on the finale, in which Crawford attempts to keep her career alive as she ages by signing onto mediocre and low-budget projects.

“I think that’s typical of especially what happens to a women’s career at that point,” Lange said. “You’re still in there scrapping and fighting and thinking ‘This next role is going to bring it all back. This next role is going to make a difference.'”

“The real sadness,” she said, “is that it’s an illusion.”