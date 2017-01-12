FX’s latest anthology series “Feud” has yet to premiere, but television reporters are already asking Ryan Murphy about the theme for Season 2.

The first installment of feud, starring Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange, will center around Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. The eight-part seriespremieres on March 5.

Murphy says that he hasn’t put too much thought into brainstorming specific feuds for upcoming seasons, since the show hasn’t been picked up for a second season, let alone debuted. But, given that a renewal for “Feud” is very likely, Variety chatted with Murphy at Thursday’s Television Critics Association winter press tour.

“I will tell you I’ve called friends of mine that I’ve worked with. I called Mark Ruffalo, for example, and said, ‘Are there any famous feuds that you want to do? That you’re interested in?’ So I’ve just sort of reached out to some of my favorite people,” Murphy told a small group of reporters, including Variety. “Susan [Sarandon] and Jessica [Lange] will always be producers on the show moving forward, so I’ve talked to them about what are [they] interested in seeing, even if [they] don’t want to act in it.”

While he hasn’t nailed down specific subjects to feud it out in potential future seasons, Murphy knows that he doesn’t want to do another season set in the world of entertainment.

“It will be very mixed,” he said of the themes going forward. “I think if we’re going to do feuds, we can’t just do Hollywood stories. I think we could do something from the 16th Century. I think the scope of the show can go back in time and history and it doesn’t have to be modern.”

With a laugh, he continued: “I would never do another Hollywood woman-versus-woman story, though people really want the Taylor Swift and Katy Perry. I get a lot of requests to please do Taylor and Katy, but I’m not going to.”

Reporters tossed around the ideas of Britney Spears vs. Christina Aguilera, and even soap opera stars to which Murphy said, “No, I don’t think I want to do anything Hollywood after this one.”

But, when asked about the possibility of a Donald Trump feud with just about anyone, Murphy playfully toyed around with the idea.

“I would like to do Meryl Streep and Trump. I mean, that’s a good feud,” he cracked. “I don’t know that that’s an eight-episode arc, but I should talk to Meryl about playing herself.”