The debut of “Feud: Bette and Joan” grabbed 3.8 million viewers in Nielsen’s L3 ratings, making it the highest new series premiere on FX since last year’s “The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

“Feud” delivered 5.17 million viewers in L3 in total with two encore telecasts factored in. That compared to 12 million for the premiere and two repeats for “People V. O.J. Simpson” on Feb. 2, 2016. Both shows come from the Ryan Murphy Productions shop.

“Feud’s” initial outing in L3 topped FX’s recent series premieres for “Legion” (3.27 million) and “Taboo” (3.4 million).