Fergie Set to Host Fox Singing Competition ‘The Four’

Fergie
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Fergie has joined Fox’s new singing-competition series “The Four: Battle for Stardom” as host.

“I am very excited and proud to be the host of ‘The Four: Battle for Stardom,’” said Fergie. “This is a unique and modern show format that I believe will set the standard for the next generation of singing competition series on TV. I am looking forward to being by the contestants’ sides during what could be the most important performances of their lives. Along with these amazing panelists whom I know and love, I hope my experiences as a solo artist and as a member of The Black Eyed Peas can help guide them in their quest to make it in the music industry.”

Fergie joins Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor and music executive Charlie Walk, who this month were announced as the four judges for the series.

Produced by ITV Entertainment and Armoza Formats, “The Four” was ordered to series in August. The event series, whose first season will consist of six episodes, is a variation on the classic shiny-floor singing competition show, one in which four finalists are named at the beginning of the series, with new contestants competing in subsequent weeks to take one of the coveted four spots.

An eight-time Grammy Award winner, Fergie recently released her second full-length album, “Double Dutchess.”

