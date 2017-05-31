‘Felicity’s’ Keri Russell and Scott Speedman Reunite on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

“Felicity” fans were treated to not one, but two mini reunions on Tuesday.

The show’s co-creators J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves spoke at Felicity herself, Keri Russell’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony before she was joined by her co-star Scott Speedman on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” later that night.

It’s been almost 20 years since Russell and Speedman began working on “Felicity” in 1998, and supporters of the show will be happy to know the duo have stayed friends since. When Kimmel asked if there was a possibility of a “Gilmore Girls”-style reunion (meaning, more episodes), Speedman said he didn’t think it was likely.

“Some people are on really high class shows,” he joked, pointing at Russell, who currently stars in “The Americans.”

He quickly added, “I’ll do it in a heartbeat. I’ll be on Lifetime in no time.”

Kimmel pointed out that the show wrapped 15 years ago, before social media took over.

“Thank god man, thank god for me,” Speedman said. “If there was Instagram back then I don’t know if I would have survived. I would be in a shack in Portland by now. I would have pulled an accidental Anthony Weiner in at some point.”

“It is hard not to photograph your genitals. So much self-restraint,” Kimmel laughed.

And no “Felicity” reunion would be complete without bringing up Russell’s haircut after Season 1.

“How dare you,” Russell said when Kimmel brought up the now infamous ‘do.

The two explained her “Chia pet” haircut was a real story point in the show. Still, the incident sparked quite a reaction. The term Felicity became almost synonymous with a botched hair style.

Russell and Speedman were dating at the time, and Speedman, who admits he had been a “disaster of a boyfriend up until then,” knew he had to put on a good show for her big reveal.

“My face sort of froze in a half panic half smile situation,” he shared. “I just did not pull it off.”

Even Russell is able to joke about the situation, referring to it as a “Chia pet vibe.”

While Kimmel tried to pry at Speedman’s “disaster of a boyfriend” claim, all Russell would share is, “a young 20s boyfriend is a called a disaster of a boyfriend.”

It didn’t affect their friendship, and Kimmel even noted the two have a sibling-like dynamic.

“I have my core friends in L.A. and Mandy [Amanda Foreman] and Scott, I feel like they always have my back. They would fight someone for me,” Russell said.

