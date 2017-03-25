“Fear the Walking Dead” showrunner Dave Erickson will step down from that role after the show’s upcoming third season in order to develop projects under a new overall deal with AMC Studios, the studio announced Friday. Erickson will still serve as an executive producer on the “Walking Dead” spinoff series.

“We’re beyond grateful for Dave’s amazing work on the first three seasons of ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’ With Dave as showrunner, the series fulfilled its creative promise to expand the ‘Walking Dead’ universe in a way that was totally unique from the original series, and has gone on to become the number two drama series in ad-supported cable, behind only ‘The Walking Dead,’ said Joel Stillerman, president of original programming and development for AMC and SundanceTV. “We are also incredibly excited that Dave has chosen to stay in the AMC family to pursue his next passion project. We look forward to many more successful collaborations.”

“Fear the Walking Dead” is executive produced by “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, David Alpert and Erickson. The series is produced by AMC Studios.

Erickson previously worked as a producer and writer on the short-lived AMC series “Low Winter Sun,” which starred Mark Strong, “The Walking Dead’s” Lennie James, and “Breaking Bad” alum David Costabile. He also worked as a co-executive producer and writer on Kurt Sutter’s FX biker gang drama “Sons of Anarchy.”

“I have truly enjoyed working with the writers and directors, cast and crew on ‘Fear’ and am so proud of what we have accomplished over our first two seasons,” Erickson said. “I look forward to completing work on season three, sharing it with the fans and developing new projects with my partners at AMC.”