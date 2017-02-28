“The Walking Dead” fans are currently getting their zombie fix on Sunday nights, but fans of the spinoff will have to wait a few more months until “Fear the Walking Dead” returns.

Fear not — AMC has released a first glimpse of “Fear the Walking Dead’s” third season to hold over viewers until the summer premiere.

Last season saw the family of survivors travel by yacht from Los Angeles to Mexico where they were eventually split into three groups: Nick (Frank Dillane) went off on his own before discovering a settlement outside Tijuana; Madison (Kim Dickens), Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Strand (Colman Domingo) and Ofelia (Mercedes Mason) found and cleared out a large hotel complex, creating a settlement of their own; and Travis (Cliff Curtis) went off with his son Chris (Lorenzo James Henrie) to deal with his increasingly violent tendencies. Of course, in classic “Walking Dead” fashion, things went horribly wrong.

When the new season picks up, the family will be brought together near the U.S.-Mexico border. Madison and Travis are reconnecting, though Alicia struggles to come to terms with some of her choices at the end of Season 2. Nick — who, alongside his companion Luciana (Danay Garcia), survived an ambush by an American militia group — no longer feels un-killable. On the mend, Strand has set his sights on harnessing the new world’s currency, and Ofelia’s capture will test her ability to survive.

The first photos feature Madison and Travis reconnecting, Strand deep in thought, and Luciana and Nick hiding from attackers. Take a look…