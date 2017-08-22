MTV Orders Second Season of ‘Fear Factor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

MTV has plenty to cheer with its “Fear Factor” revival. The cabler has given a 20-episode order to Endemol Shine North America for a second season of the unscripted competition series, hosted by rapper Ludacris.

“Fear Factor” has been a solid performer for MTV with its target young adult demo since its May 30 debut. The show is scheduled to wrap its initial 12-episode run tonight.

MTV put a kinder, gentler spin on the series that made its mark as a gross-out affair on NBC from 2001 to 2006. The post-millennial version of “Fear Factor” emphasizes the aspirational motivation for contestants to face their fears in elaborate physical stunts and games inspired by scenes from well-known movies, viral videos and other pop culture-centric material.

“I’m looking forward to season two of ‘Fear Factor’ and it being more ludicrous than the first season,” said Ludacris. “Pun intended.”

The successful revival of the show in the U.S. is also a win for Endemol Shine as “Fear Factor” remains one of its biggest global franchises, but the show had been mostly dormant in the U.S. for a decade.

Anthony Carbone, Kevin Wehrenberg, Rob Smith, and Robin Feinberg are executive producers for Endemol Shine North America along with Christopher “Ludacris” Bridges.