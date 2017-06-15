Appeals Court Removes FCC Roadblock to Sinclair-Tribune Merger

Managing Editor: Television @Variety_Cynthia
Tribune Tower
AP/REX/Shutterstock

The federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. has removed a temporary regulatory hurdle to Sinclair Broadcast Group’s $3.9 billion acquisition of Tribune Media.

The court of appeals for the D.C. circuit on Thursday removed the temporary stay granted on June 1 on the FCC’s decision to reinstate its so-called UHF discount in connection with its rules regarding limitations on the number of TV stations that a single entity can own.

The UHF discount is crucial to allowing Sinclair to acquire Tribune Media’s 42 stations, a deal that would make Sinclair by far the nation’s largest broadcast group with more than 220 stations covering some 72% of U.S. TV households. The merger agreement was announced May 8 but the federal court’s decision to grant a stay on the UHF discount issue raised questions about whether the deal would pass regulatory muster.

“We are pleased that the Court denied the motion for an emergency stay of a rule that had been in effect for decades,” Sinclair said in a statement. “We remain confident that the Court will conclude on the merits that the UHF discount should remain in place until a thorough review of the current ownership rules is completed.”

More to come

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad