Poll: What Was Your Favorite New Show of 2017?

Variety Staff

Handmaid's Tale Big Little Lies
CREDIT: Hulu/HBO

With a new year comes new scripted series to binge, and in the Peak TV era, 2017 was truly an embarrassment of riches.

Whether it was on streaming, premium cable, or even broadcast, there were plenty of new shows to get hooked on. The star-studded cast of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Zoe Kravitz kicked off the year with HBO’s hit “Big Little Lies.” The series not only attracted critical acclaim, but awards attention, nabbing several Golden Globes nominations and a second season. Also on the premium cable front: “American Gods,” which brought Neil Gaiman’s surreal tales of Shadow Moon to life in surreal fashion on Starz.

Netflix, meanwhile, came out with two of the buzziest scripted series of the year. “13 Reasons Why,” while controversial, no doubt stole the attention of teens and adults alike, with young actors like Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette delivering breakthrough performances. The streaming service banked on its “Orange Is the New Black” mastermind Jenji Kohan with “GLOW,” which, along with generating a fanbase, also garnered some awards attention.

Of course, you can’t leave out “The Haidmaid’s Tale.” The Margaret Atwood adaptation on Hulu saw new-found relevance in the Trump era and just about swept the Emmys, winning drama series, supporting actress for Ann Dowd, lead actress for Elisabeth Moss, and writing for Bruce Miller.

Which of these new shows was your favorite? Weigh in below!

    Mariah Carey Will Return to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' Stage

    2017 Cable Ratings Winners and Losers: From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Walking Dead'

    Miss America CEO Sam Haskell Suspended in Light of Sexist Emails

    How Sarah Chalke's 'Second Becky' Will Be Incorporated in the 'Roseanne' Revival

    Seth Meyers Says 'We've Got a Lot to Talk About' in Golden Globes Promo

