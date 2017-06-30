Joe Jackson Back Home After Las Vegas Car Accident

Father of the late Michael Jackson, Joe Jackson, was hospitalized after a car accident, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Variety on Friday.

Jackson was in the passenger seat in a vehicle that was traveling westbound on West Sahara Avenue east of Decatur Boulevard. At about 11:13 a.m., it was struck by another vehicle attempting to make a left turn, the police said.

The other driver was “cited for failure to yield right of way.” Both parties showed no signs of impairment, according to police.

The 88-year-old was immediately taken to University Medical Center for testing after a complaint of injury.

After being released from the hospital, Jackson tweeted that he was safely home and feeling well.

“Happy to report I am back home and my friend Charles Coupet is doing fine too,” he wrote on his official website, along with a photo of himself and presumably Coupet.

The Jackson family patriarch has lived in Las Vegas for several years. One of his most recent public appearances was at the BET Awards in 2015, attending with his daughter Janet Jackson as she accepted the Ultimate Icon Award. That same year, he suffered a stroke that reportedly left him with temporarily blurred vision.