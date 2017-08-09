‘Fargo’: Will There Be a Season 4 of FX Series?

FX chief John Landgraf weighed in on the potential for “Fargo” Season 4 during the TCA summer press tour on Wednesday.

“We haven’t heard the idea from Noah [Hawley] for what the fourth season would be,” Landgraf said. “What we’ve encouraged Noah to do is think about it and make sure he has an idea he’s excited about.”

“There’s at least some possibility he won’t have have that idea for quite some time,” he continued. “He has a really busy schedule because he’s working actively on the second season of ‘Legion’…and he has a burgeoning feature film career…we’re going to have to share him with our film studio and we’re going to have to figure out how to make that work.”

Season 3 of the series premiered in April of this year, with the new season starring Ewan McGregor as twin brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy. It also featured Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Carrie Coon, and David Thewlis. Season 3 was nominated for 16 Emmys this year, and has previously won five.

Regarding Hawley’s film career, Landgraf was no doubt referring to the Hawley’s recent announcement that he is developing a “Doctor Doom” movie for Fox.

At the end of a Comic-Con panel for “Legion,” Hawley announced that he was developing a new film at Fox — one that he wouldn’t say too much about. “I’ll just say two words. The first one is Doctor and the next one is Doom,” he said.