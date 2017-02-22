FX has set the premiere date for the third season of “Fargo.” The newest installment of the anthology series from writer and executive producer Noah Hawley will debut Wednesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. on the cable channel.

Currently in production in Calgary, the third season of “Fargo” stars Ewan McGregor as twins Emmit and Ray Stussy — Emmit the parking-lot king of Minnesota, Ray a balding, pot-bellied parole officer who blames his brother for his misfortunes. Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and David Thewlis also star.

The new season is set in the year 2010, making it the most contemporary installment in the crime-drama anthology loosely inspired by the films of Joel and Ethan Coen. Speaking at the Television Critics association press tour in January, executive producer Warren Littlefield said of Hawley’s approach to the season, “Noah is enjoying that technology in many ways is supposed to unite; and, in fact, perhaps that’s not what happens at all. And so I think, visually and aesthetically, you’ll see Noah commenting on a world Carrie [where] has a scene where she’s going to be on a plane, and she notices everyone around her has their heads down and their face in their phone, and no one is communicating. No one is talking, and I think, from her perspective, that seems rather strange. That seems very alien. So Noah is going to have a lot of fun, I think, commenting on and embracing the world as it is almost today.”

“Fargo” won three Primetime Emmy Awards in its first season and two in its second season. The series is executive produced by Hawley, the Coen brothers, Littlefield, and John Cameron. It is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions.