‘Famous in Love’ Renewed for Season 2 at Freeform

“Famous in Love” has been renewed for a second season.

The Freeform series stars Bella Thorne and hails from “Pretty Little Liars” creator Marlene King.

The renewal announcement was made by part of the cast — Bella Thorne, Keith Powers, Pepi Sonuga, Georgie Flores, Niki Koss — during a Facebook Live chat on Thursday, hosted on the Freeform show’s page.

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Rebecca Serle, and follows a college student named Paige (Thorne) as she gets her big break after auditioning for the starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster, and then must navigate her new star-studded life and the highs and lows that come fame.

Apart from Thorne, the series stars Carter Jenkins, Charlie Depew, Perrey Reeves, Flores, Koss, Sonuga and Powers. King created the series, and is an executive producer with Christopher Fife, Miguel Arteta, Melissa Carter and Dan Farah. Serle is co-executive producer. Warner Horizon Television produces with Long Lake Media, Farah Films and Carmina Productions.

“Famous in Love” kicked off its first 10-episode season this past April. At the same time of the linear debut, Freeform launched the entire first season on digital platforms, on-demand, on the Freeform app and on Hulu. The multi-platform numbers boosted the show in a big way throughout its first season.

Season 1 averaged a 0.14 rating in adults 18-49 and 331,000 viewers per episode in Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings, making it one of the lower-rated originals on Freeform. However, the series generated strong digital numbers with the series premiere putting up a network-record 4.8 million starts in its first five days and then reaching an additional 5.5 million total viewers on linear TV for a combined 10.3 million total views during its premiere week.

No premiere date was announced for Season 2 of “Famous in Love.”

Joe Otterson contributed to this report.