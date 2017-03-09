Fans of Bella Thorne and Marlene King are in for a treat.

The upcoming series “Famous In Love” will launch with the full season being made available on digital platforms simultaneously with the linear premiere, Variety has learned exclusively.

All 10 episodes of “Famous In Love” — starring Thorne, and marking the newest series from the “Pretty Little Liars” creator — will be available on demand, on the Freeform app, via Freeform.com and on Hulu, in conjunction with the television premiere of the first episode on Tuesday, April 18.

“We promised to deliver great content to our viewers in the way they want to consume it and, coming off the incredible success of the ‘Beyond’ binge launch, we are excited to follow up on that strategy and launch ‘Famous In Love’ with a full binge on the night of its premiere,” Freeform president Tom Ascheim tells Variety. “Marlene King has created a world that has all of the intrigue, sexiness and wish fulfillment that is perfect for our viewers who love to binge.”

The full-season launch is part of a growing binge strategy across many broadcast and cable networks, including Freeform, which had success with its similar launch of freshman series “Beyond.”

“Beyond,” which was recently renewed for a second season, was the first series in Freeform’s history to get the binge treatment. The results were fruitful with “Beyond” debuting as one of the cabler’s most successful series, generating over nearly 14 million starts across digital platforms to date, according to Freeform. “Beyond’s” digital binge strategy drove Freeform to its best digital week in our four years with 1.1 million starts for the first episode over seven days. The young-skewing net says 87% of viewers binged the full season within one week, and nearly half of the show’s viewers were new to Freeform’s digital platforms. Per Freeform, to date, “Beyond” has more than 28 million total views with nearly half of the audience coming from digital platforms.

Freeform jumping into the binge strategy is part of a growing phenomenon also utilized at Starz and Showtime, which did the same full-season digital launch for their series “The Girlfriend Experience” and “Dice,” respectively. NBC’s “Aquarius” was the first broadcast show to binge-launch.

“Famous In Love” is based on the novel by Rebecca Serle. The drama follows an ordinary college student Paige (Thorne) as she gets her big break after auditioning for the starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster, and then must navigate her new star-studded life and the highs and lows that come fame. The cast is rounded out by Carter Jenkins, Charlie Depew, Georgie Flores, Niki Koss, Pepi Sonuga, Keith Powers and Perrey Reeves. King created the series, and will exec produce with Christopher Fife, Miguel Arteta, Melissa Carter and Dan Farah. Serle is co-executive producer. Warner Horizon Television, which is behind “Pretty Little Liars,” will produce with Long Lake Media, Farah Films and Carmina Productions.

“Famous In Love” has its TV premiere on Tuesday, Apr. 18 at 9 p.m., immediately following the “Pretty Little Liars” premiere.

Here’s the latest trailer for “Famous In Love” on Freeform: