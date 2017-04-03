“Falling Water” has been renewed for a second season at USA Network, Variety has learned.

The series follows three unrelated people whose worlds collide when they discover newfound abilities to manipulate dreams, and by extension, the dreamers themselves. They must now determine how to use their gifts once they realize the fate of the world rests with them. The series stars David Ajala, Will Yun Lee, and Lizzie Brochere.

“‘Falling Water’ turns the traditional dramatic thriller on its head by tapping into the power of something we all have access to: dreams,” said Chris McCumber, president of entertainment networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “We look forward to continuing this bold, completely unique story.”

The drama hails from Universal Cable Productions and executive producers Gale Anne Hurd of Valhalla Entertainment, Blake Masters, the late Henry Bromell, and Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. Rémi Aubuchon will join the series as showrunner for Season 2, which will debut later this year. Aubuchon is a writer, producer, and showrunner who recently served as the showrunner on sci-fi series “Falling Skies” and superhero drama “Powers.” He also co-executive produced the drama-thriller “24” before creating and executive producing “The Lyon’s Den” starring Rob Lowe. In addition, Aubuchon co-created “Caprica,” the spinoff of “Battlestar Galactica.”

“With its striking visuals and stylized narrative, ‘Falling Water’ creates a world where dreams have a dramatic impact on reality,” said Jeff Wachtel, president and chief content officer of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “Gale and Blake executed a thought-provoking and resonant first season. We’re delighted to welcome Rémi to the creative team – and we can’t wait to see where he takes us next.”