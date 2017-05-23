Fall 2017-18 Network TV Schedule

Now that we know which shows survived the upfronts, here are the most interesting match-ups on the Fall 2017-18 TV schedule.

ABC will look to launch freshman drama “The Good Doctor” with Freddie Highmore at 10 p.m. on the back of perennial viewership powerhouse “Dancing with the Stars,” putting it up against NBC’s new military drama “The Brave.” Meanwhile, CBS is pairing “The Big Bang Theory” with sitcom “9JKL” and “Me, Myself and I” with the sophomore season of “Kevin Can Wait.” Fox will move “Lucifer” to Mondays at 8 as the lead-in to the new Marvel series “The Gifted.” The CW will debut its own military drama, “Valor,” at 9 after “Supergirl” in the timeslot previously occupied by “Jane the Virgin.”

ABC is shifting a few of their comedies, moving “Black-ish” to Tuesdays ahead of the new comedy “The Mayor” from “Hamilton’s” Daveed Diggs, which will then lead in to the new one-hour dramedy “The Gospel of Kevin.” On Fox, “Lethal Weapon” moves to Tuesdays, where it will be paired with comedies “The Mick” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Fox is giving Wednesdays to Lee Daniels, moving “Empire” up an hour to to serve as the lead-in for the second season of Daniels’ other Fox music drama “Star.” The 9 p.m. slot will see “Star” face off against freshman shows “SEAL Team” on CBS and the reboot of “Dynasty” on The CW. ABC is also moving “American Housewife” to the post-“Modern Family” slot on Wednesdays for its sophomore season.

Thursdays should prove to be quite the battleground in 2017-2018. Most notably, NBC is stacking the night heavily, with their revival of “Will & Grace” up first, paired with “Great News'” second season. NBC breakout hit “This Is Us” also moves to Thursdays at 9, putting it in direct competition with ABC’s Shondaland drama “Scandal” and the new Fox sci-fi series “The Orville” from Seth MacFarlane. NBC will then air Dick Wolf’s “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders” head-to-head against “How to Get Away With Murder.”

ABC will launch their new Marvel series “The Inhumans” on Fridays as they also move “Once Upon a Time” to the night to serve as the new show’s lead in. NBC will also shift “Blindspot” and “Taken” to Friday for their third and second seasons respectively. The CW is moving “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and “Jane the Virgin” to Fridays, replacing “The Originals” and “Reign.”

No changes to report

ABC is revamping their Sunday lineup, airing three unscripted shows back-to-back: “America’s Funniest Home Videos” will keep its 7 p.m. timeslot, but will now be followed by “To Tell the Truth” and “Shark Tank.” The Kyra Sedgwick-led drama “Ten Days in the Valley” will close for the network at 10. CBS is putting its new drama “Wisdom of the Crowd” on ahead of “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Madam Secretary,” while Fox is adding “Ghosted” to its Sunday comedy lineup.