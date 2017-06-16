‘Fahrenheit 451’ HBO Movie Casts Digital Star Lilly Singh

YouTube personality Lilly Singh has joined HBO’s film adaptation of “Fahrenheit 451,” Variety has learned.

Based on Ray Bradbury’s classic novel of the same name, the show depicts a future where media is an opiate, history is outlawed, and “firemen” burn books — Montag, a young fireman, forsakes his world, battles his mentor, and struggles to regain his humanity.

Singh will play Raven, a tabloid vlogger who works with the fire department to spread the ministry’s propaganda by broadcasting their book-burning raids to fans. She joins an A-list cast that includes Michael B. Jordan, Michael Shannon, and “The Mummy” star Sofia Boutella.

The role marks the digital star’s first major acting gig. She previously appeared in the film “Bad Moms” and also voiced a character in “Ice Age: Collision Course.” Singh is one of many digitally-native stars who have crossed over into traditional media, such as Colleen Ballinger and Jake Paul.

“Fahrenheit 451” is executive produced by Jordan through his Outlier Productions, Sarah Green of Brace Cove Productions, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen, and Noruz Films’ Ramin Bahrani, who is co-writing with Amir Naderi. David Coatsworth is a producer. Bahrani is also directing the pic.

Singh is repped by WME and Sarah Weichel Management.

Justin Kroll contributed to this report.