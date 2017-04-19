HBO has put a film adaptation of the novel “Fahrenheit 451” into development, Variety has learned. Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon are attached to star.

Based on Ray Bradbury’s classic novel, the TV film depicts a future where media is an opiate, history is outlawed and “firemen” burn books.

Jordan will play Montag, a young fireman who forsakes his world, battles his mentor and struggles to regain his humanity. Shannon will play Beatty, Montag’s fireman captain and mentor.

Jordan will also serve as an executive producer on the project, producing through his Outlier Productions. Other exec producers are Sarah Green of Brace Cove Productions, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen and Noruz Films’ Ramin Bahrani who is co-writing with Amir Naderi. David Coatsworth is a producer. Bahrani is also directing the pic.

Though in early development, sources tell Variety that the project is moving toward a production commitment at HBO.

“Fahrenheit 451” is the latest high profile project at HBO Films, following “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” which stars Oprah Winfrey is premieres this weekend.

