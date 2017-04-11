The series finale of “Switched at Birth” will air this Tuesday at 9 p.m. after a five year run on Freeform.

“Switched at Birth” premiered on then-ABC Family in 2011 and explored the changing relationships between two families after it was revealed that, at the hospital, due to an error, each family had taken home the other’s infant. The show also dealt with the differing background of the two girls, one of whom was raised in an affluent neighborhood and the other in a lower-income part of town, and the fact that one of the girls was deaf.

The Peabody Award-winning show was well-known for its portrayal of deaf culture, with some entire scenes shot solely in American Sign Language (ASL).

In the video clip, executive producers and cast members discuss how the show impacted them and what they hope it means to its viewers.

Vanessa Marano, who played Bay Kennish, talked about how much she loved working with Katie Leclerc and her disbelief that the incredible character of Daphne Vasquez was cast so quickly.

Leclerc reminisced on her first day on set and how thrilled she was to be able to call herself a real actor.

Executive producer Paul Stupin referred to himself as a sucker for the first season, while Constance Marie, who plays Bay’s biological mother and Daphne’s legal mother Regina Kennish, described having the show in her life as a real gift.

