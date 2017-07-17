‘Ex Machina’ Writer, Director Alex Garland Inks Overall Deal with FX Productions

Alex Garland has signed an overall television production deal with FX Productions, Variety has learned.

Garland was nominated in 2016 for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for “Ex Machina,” which starred Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, and Alicia Vikander. Garland also made his directorial debut with the film.

He won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director for “Ex Machina,” and also received three BAFTA Award nominations. He has worked in film, books, and video games since the publication of his first novel, The Beach. His other film work includes “28 Days Later,” “Sunshine,” “Never Let Me Go,” “Dredd” and the forthcoming “Annihilation.”

Under his overall production deal with FXP, Garland will develop, write and produce television projects exclusively for FX Productions.

“Alex’s gifts as a writer have long been apparent, and he made a huge impression with his directorial debut Ex Machina,” said Eric Schrier, co-president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. “”We are thrilled that he is bringing his talents as a writer and director to television through FX Productions. We have enormous respect for his uncompromising creative vision and we look forward to supporting his original and bold ideas.”

Garland is represented by WME and Carlos Goodman.