Every Superhero Show Currently On or Coming to TV

Fox

The network upfronts wrapped this week, and even more comic book-inspired shows are coming.

Fox is bringing “The Gifted” this fall, a show centered around teenage mutants. (Anyone remember the network’s 1996 “Generation X” special featuring a team of aspiring X-Men?)

A few of the characters in “The Gifted” have been introduced to audiences before. Actress Jamie Chung’s Blink was a member of the future X-Men depicted in the big screen “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

Meanwhile, Emma Dumont’s Polaris is familiar to those who follow the various X-Men animated shows; she’s the daughter of their archenemy Magneto and has similar powers.

ABC has their own ensemble superhero team with “Marvel’s Inhumans.” Considered Marvel’s royal family, the Inhumans are not mutants; instead they develop superhuman powers after being exposed to an alien mist. It’s unclear if their comic book origin will be replicated on the TV show, but producers confirm the family dynamic will.

The CW remains the home for the DC Universe, with just one new addition: “Black Lightning.” Marvel already has an African-American driven superhero series with “Luke Cage,” but “Black Lightning’s” plot is very different.

According to descriptions, the title character is a retired hero-turned-principal, who returns to crimefighting after his daughter joins a gang. Like “The Inhumans,” family will play an important role in “Black Lightning.”

They’re not the only superhero shows on the horizon, with titles like “Cloak and Dagger,” “New Warriors,” and “The Defenders.” Find out more about each show by clicking on the gallery below.

