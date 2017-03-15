Eva Longoria has boarded Fox’s comedy pilot “Type-A,” Variety has learned. Longoria will play Axler, the ambitious, brutally honest consultant who is at war with her inner “nice girl.”

The former “Desperate Housewife” and “Telenovela” star is the first cast in the pilot, a single-camera office comedy about a group of consultants hand-picked to do the dirty work most professionals can’t handle: layoffs, downsizing, generally delivering horrible news. To everyone else, they’re the enemy — to each other, they’re family. Lesley Wake Webster (“New Girl,” “The Odd Couple”) wrote the pilot, which will be directed by Jason Winer (“Modern Family”). Both are executive producing through their Small Dog Picture Company, which is producing with 20th TV.

Longoria also has an arc on the upcoming second half of Season 3 of “Empire,” in which she plays “Charlotte Frost,” the formidable director of the all-powerful state gaming commission. Charlotte has the power to make-or-break Lucious’ (Terrence Howard) dreams of expanding Empire’s reach to Las Vegas and beneath her alluring facade, lies a force of darkness and corruption. She directed an episode of the Golden Globe-nominated series “Jane the Virgin” last year and is set to direct an upcoming episode of Emmy Award-winning series “Black-ish.”

Longoria is repped by CAA.