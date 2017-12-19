Fox Developing Bobby Bowman-Peter Murrieta Comedy ‘Bell Heights’ With Eva Longoria Producing

Eva Longoria has signed on to executive produce the single-camera comedy project “Bell Heights” at Fox, Variety has learned.

The project hails from Bobby Bowman and Peter Murrieta and has received a script order with a penalty attached. It follows an Eastside LA family with three very different adult siblings who are all held together by the baby, who is a dutiful son. The project was previously set up at ABC last season with comedians Felipe Esparza and Dustin Ybarra attached to star.

Bowman and Murrieta will write and executive produce. Longoria will executive produce via her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment with her producing partner Ben Spector. David Miner and Greg Walter of 3 Arts Entertainment will also executive produce. ABC Studios will produce in association with 20th Century Fox Television, 3 Arts, and UnbeliEVAble. UnbeliEVAble is currently under an overall deal at 20th Century Fox.

The project marks a reteaming for Longoria and Bowman, who previously collaborated together on the ABC project “White People Problems” in 2015. Bowman was a writer and executive producer on that project with Longoria and Spector executive producing. This is also Bowman’s second broadcast development project this season. As Variety previously reported, Bowman is writing and executive producing a project about he unexpected benefits of growing up in a family with a dad who has mental illness, as his own father did, at ABC.

Related Delayed Viewing Ratings: 'Designated Survivor' Rises 120 Percent in Week 10 'Roseanne' Revival Sets March Premiere Date at ABC

Bowman also worked as a consulting producer on “Greetings From Tucson,” the WB comedy series Murrieta created in 2002.

Bowman has frequently collaborated with Greg Garcia, having worked as a writer and/or producer on Garcia’s shows “Raising Hope,” “My Name Is Earl,” “Yes, Dear,” and “The Millers.” His other credits include “Family Guy,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and “Flaked.”

Murrieta has recently worked as a writer and producer on the CBS series “Superior Donuts” and the Netflix reboot of “One Day at a Time.” His previous credits include ABC’s “Hope and Faith,” Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place,” and the TV Land series “Lopez.”

Longoria and UnbeliEVAble Entertainment are repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Bowman is repped by ICM and 3 Arts Entertainment. Murrieta is repped by CAA, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern LLP.