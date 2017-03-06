ESPN expects to lay off some portion of the approximately 1,000 employees who deliver news, podcasts and TV reports for the Walt Disney-owned sports-media juggernaut.

Between now and June, ESPN executives will be looking at the ranks of public-facing staffers – on-air TV correspondents, podcast and radio hosts, and news reporters – and could in some cases opt not to renew lapsing contracts or even buy out existing employment agreements, according to a person familiar with the situation. The scrutiny of talent comes as ESPN faces new challenges in managing costs as subscribers decline and the costs of securing rights to air live sports events continue to rise over time.

“We have long been about serving fans and innovating to create the best content for them. Today’s fans consume content in many different ways and we are in a continuous process of adapting to change and improving what we do,” ESPN said in a statement. “Inevitably, that has consequences for how we utilize our talent. We are confident that ESPN will continue to have a roster of talent that is unequaled in sports.”

A number of staffers that might be cut in such a move was not immediately available.

More to come….