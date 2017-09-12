ESPN’s Sergio Dipp ‘Meant No Disrespect’ With Weird ‘Monday Night Football’ Report

ESPN's Sergio Dipp 'Meant No Disrespect'
ESPN’s Sergio Dipp “meant no disrespect” with his “Monday Night Football” sideline report that lit up social media.

In a video posted on Twitter Tuesday, Dipp attributed his odd  report during Monday night’s San Diego Chargers-Denver Broncos game to his desire to pay tribute to Vance Joseph and Anthony Lynn, both making their debut as NFL head coaches, both African Americans, on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

“All I wanted to do was to show some respect, making my debut as a minority ion American national TV, the biggest stage out there, on the most heartfelt day in this great country made up by immigrants, but on some people’s perspective, it all went wrong,” Dipp said. “But I truly meant no disrespect.”

A reporter for ESPN Deportes, Dipp made his debut on “Monday Night Football.” He drew a strong response on Twitter Monday night after his first report from the sideline, in which he spoke haltingly, saying, “Folks, it’s a pleasure to be with you guys, here on the field, from up close, just watching coach Vance Joseph from here, you watch him now on the screen. His diversity and his background is helping him a lot tonight. Quarterback at Colorado, defensive back in the NFL, and here he is having the time of his life this night making his head coaching debut.”

Dipp is not part of the regular “Monday Night Football” team. ESPN opened its NFL season Monday with special back-to-back games. The regular “Monday Night Football” broadcast team of announcers Sean McDonough and Jon Gruden and sideline reporter Lisa Salters covered the first game. Dipp covered the second game with announcers Beth Mowins and Rex Ryan. McDonough, Gruden, and Salters are slated continue as the regular “Monday Night” broadcast team for the rest of the season.

Dipp, meanwhile, is set to return to his Mexico City-based role this week, and will be on ESPN Deportes’ SportsCenter on Tuesday.

    1. anthony piwtrafesa says:
      September 12, 2017 at 2:25 pm

      Sad that this young man viewed himself not as a professional sportscaster but as the token Latino in the room.

    2. Ellie says:
      September 12, 2017 at 2:19 pm

      Think Mr. Dipp s/b cut a little slack. At no time did I find his remarks offensive, he was just a little overwhelmed. More the fault of ESPN, than his fault. Hope he gets another chance.

    3. John Eric Young (@1bigrottie) says:
      September 12, 2017 at 2:19 pm

      LA Chargers not San Diego.

    4. EK says:
      September 12, 2017 at 1:48 pm

      Mowins and Ryan were terrible. Their commentary sounded more like a high school game or pre-season NFL game at best. Ryan at least had some professional observations but was clearly uncomfortable and lost a lot of the time. Mowins couldn’t call a 100 meter dash effectively let alone follow the complexities of a-level NFL play. She relied mostly on her earpiece and was, consequently, behind on most of her calls. This team needs to be benched — permanently. Rex can find a home on an analysis panel but not in the broadcast booth. No chemistry and they pretty much ruined a lack-luster game (until the 4th quarter) which was only saved by last-minute Charger heroics on both sides of the ball.

