ESPN Layoffs: A List of Which Employees Have Been Fired

ESPN laid off 100 employees on Wednesday as part of a company-wide restructuring.
The struggling cable sports network first announced the layoffs last month.
“We have long been about serving fans and innovating to create the best content for them. Today’s fans consume content in many different ways and we are in a continuous process of adapting to change and improving what we do,” ESPN said in a March statement. “Inevitably, that has consequences for how we utilize our talent. We are confident that ESPN will continue to have a roster of talent that is unequaled in sports.”
Among those who were let go include anchor Jay Crawford, radio host Danny Kanell, NFL reporter Ed Werder, and baseball reporter Jayson Stark.
Below is a list of former ESPN employees who have confirmed their departures via social media.
General
“SportsCenter” anchor Jay Crawford
ESPNU anchor Brendan Fitzgerald
Columnist Johnette Howard
Columnist Melissa Isaacson
Radio host Danny Kanell
Radio host Robin Lundberg
MLB
MLB analyst Jim Bowden
Dodgers peporter Doug Padilla
MLB writer Jayson Stark
Baseball reporter Mark Saxon
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans reporter Justin Verrier
Houston Rockets’ reporter Calvin Watkins
NBA reporter Ethan Sherwood Strauss
NFL
NFL analyst Trent Dilfer
NFL analyst Ashley Fox
NFL reporter Ed Werder
NHL
NHL columnist Scott Burnside
NHL columnist Pierre LeBrun
Hockey writer Joe McDonald
College sports
Big Ten reporter Brian Bennett
College basketball writer Eamonn Brennan
College basketball reporter C.L. Brown
SEC football reporter David Ching
College football recruiting reporter Jeremy Crabtree
College basketball analyst Len Elmore
College sports reporter Chantel Jennings
College football reporter Brett McMurphy
Pac 12 reporter Ted Miller
Big 12 reporter Max Olson
College basketball peporter Dana O’Neil
Predictive analytics expert Rufus Peabody
Big Ten football reporter Jesse Temple
SEC recruiting analyst Derek Tyson
Big Ten Football reporter Austin Ward
Miscellaneous
ESPN Dallas columnist Jean-Jacques Taylor
Soccer writer Mike Goodman
Looks like they will be adding a lot of unpaid interns