ESPN Layoffs: A List of Which Employees Have Been Fired

ESPN laid off 100 employees on Wednesday as part of a company-wide restructuring.

The struggling cable sports network first announced the layoffs last month.

“We have long been about serving fans and innovating to create the best content for them. Today’s fans consume content in many different ways and we are in a continuous process of adapting to change and improving what we do,” ESPN said in a March statement. “Inevitably, that has consequences for how we utilize our talent. We are confident that ESPN will continue to have a roster of talent that is unequaled in sports.”

Among those who were let go include anchor Jay Crawford, radio host Danny Kanell, NFL reporter Ed Werder, and baseball reporter Jayson Stark.

Below is a list of former ESPN employees who have confirmed their departures via social media.

General

“SportsCenter” anchor Jay Crawford

ESPNU anchor Brendan Fitzgerald

Columnist Johnette Howard

Columnist Melissa Isaacson

Radio host Danny Kanell

Radio host Robin Lundberg

MLB

MLB analyst Jim Bowden

Dodgers peporter Doug Padilla

MLB writer Jayson Stark

Baseball reporter Mark Saxon

NBA

New Orleans Pelicans reporter Justin Verrier

Houston Rockets’ reporter Calvin Watkins

NBA reporter Ethan Sherwood Strauss

NFL

NFL analyst Trent Dilfer

NFL analyst Ashley Fox

NFL reporter Ed Werder

NHL

NHL columnist Scott Burnside

NHL columnist Pierre LeBrun

Hockey writer Joe McDonald

College sports

Big Ten reporter Brian Bennett

College basketball writer Eamonn Brennan

College basketball reporter C.L. Brown

SEC football reporter David Ching

College football recruiting reporter Jeremy Crabtree

College basketball analyst Len Elmore

College sports reporter Chantel Jennings

College football reporter Brett McMurphy

Pac 12 reporter Ted Miller

Big 12 reporter Max Olson

College basketball peporter Dana O’Neil

Predictive analytics expert Rufus Peabody

Big Ten football reporter Jesse Temple

SEC recruiting analyst Derek Tyson

Big Ten Football reporter Austin Ward

Miscellaneous

ESPN Dallas columnist Jean-Jacques Taylor

Soccer writer Mike Goodman