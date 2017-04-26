ESPN Layoffs: A List of Which Employees Have Been Fired

ESPN
AP

ESPN laid off 100 employees on Wednesday as part of a company-wide restructuring.

The struggling cable sports network first announced the layoffs last month.

“We have long been about serving fans and innovating to create the best content for them. Today’s fans consume content in many different ways and we are in a continuous process of adapting to change and improving what we do,” ESPN said in a March statement. “Inevitably, that has consequences for how we utilize our talent. We are confident that ESPN will continue to have a roster of talent that is unequaled in sports.”

Among those who were let go include anchor Jay Crawford, radio host Danny Kanell, NFL reporter Ed Werder, and baseball reporter Jayson Stark.

Below is a list of former ESPN employees who have confirmed their departures via social media.

General

“SportsCenter” anchor Jay Crawford
ESPNU anchor Brendan Fitzgerald
Columnist Johnette Howard
Columnist Melissa Isaacson
Radio host Danny Kanell
Radio host Robin Lundberg

MLB

MLB analyst Jim Bowden
Dodgers peporter Doug Padilla
MLB writer Jayson Stark
Baseball reporter Mark Saxon

NBA

New Orleans Pelicans reporter Justin Verrier
Houston Rockets’ reporter Calvin Watkins
NBA reporter Ethan Sherwood Strauss

NFL

NFL analyst Trent Dilfer
NFL analyst Ashley Fox
NFL reporter Ed Werder

NHL

NHL columnist Scott Burnside
NHL columnist Pierre LeBrun
Hockey writer Joe McDonald

College sports

Big Ten reporter Brian Bennett
College basketball writer Eamonn Brennan
College basketball reporter C.L. Brown
SEC football reporter David Ching
College football recruiting reporter Jeremy Crabtree
College basketball analyst Len Elmore
College sports reporter Chantel Jennings
College football reporter Brett McMurphy
Pac 12 reporter Ted Miller
Big 12 reporter Max Olson
College basketball peporter Dana O’Neil
Predictive analytics expert Rufus Peabody
Big Ten football reporter Jesse Temple
SEC recruiting analyst Derek Tyson
Big Ten Football reporter Austin Ward

Miscellaneous

ESPN Dallas columnist Jean-Jacques Taylor
Soccer writer Mike Goodman

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    1 Comment

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. Lennon Turney says:
      April 26, 2017 at 2:48 pm

      Looks like they will be adding a lot of unpaid interns

      Reply

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad