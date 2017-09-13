ESPN Reprimands Jemele Hill For Calling Trump ‘White Supremacist’

ESPN has reprimanded anchor Jemele Hill for calling President Trump a “white supremacist.”
“The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the President do not represent the position of ESPN,” said ESPN in a statement. “We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.”
Hill, who hosts the network’s “SportsCenter,” lit up social media when she called the president a “white supremacist” in an extensive tweet rant.
She wrote, “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”
She also posted, “Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period.”
Continuing to engage with followers on Twitter, she then wrote: “He has surrounded himself with white supremacists — no they are not “alt right” — and you want me to believe he isn’t a white supremacist?”
She also wrote: “He is unqualified and unfit to be president. He is not a leader. And if he were not white, he never would have been elected.”
Her rant began as a comment on an article posted by the Hill about Kid Rock accusing the media of labeling him a racist. Other ESPN employees have been fired for their comments on social media, including Curt Schilling who made transphobic comments on Facebook.
