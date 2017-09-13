ESPN Reprimands Jemele Hill For Calling Trump ‘White Supremacist’

ESPN Reprimands Jemele Hill For Calling
AP/REX/Shutterstock

ESPN has reprimanded anchor Jemele Hill for calling President Trump a “white supremacist.”

“The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the President do not represent the position of ESPN,” said ESPN in a statement. “We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.”

Hill, who hosts the network’s “SportsCenter,” lit up social media when she called the president a “white supremacist” in an extensive tweet rant.

She wrote, “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”

She also posted, “Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period.”

Continuing to engage with followers on Twitter, she then wrote: “He has surrounded himself with white supremacists — no they are not “alt right” — and you want me to believe he isn’t a white supremacist?”

She also wrote: “He is unqualified and unfit to be president. He is not a leader. And if he were not white, he never would have been elected.”

Her rant began as a comment on an article posted by the Hill about Kid Rock accusing the media of labeling him a racist. Other ESPN employees have been fired for their comments on social media, including Curt Schilling who made transphobic comments on Facebook.

    1. Peter Kemph says:
      September 12, 2017 at 10:08 pm

      ESPN is a joke, Jemele Hill is an entitled snowflake who enjoys judging others. Brat

    2. Burro b says:
      September 12, 2017 at 9:47 pm

      And you are not qualified to talk about sports so stfu. And espn you are a joke

    3. Sam says:
      September 12, 2017 at 9:42 pm

      This idiot if he’s not white supremacists, definitely he’s sympathizer.

    4. Dave says:
      September 12, 2017 at 9:05 pm

      She got reprimanded for telling the truth? Boy, ESPN must be really worried that their demographics are predominantly white supremacists because you don’t want to offend them.

    5. Goodbyenoway says:
      September 12, 2017 at 9:05 pm

      Will she apologize? Will she be suspended? Will she be fired? No? Then this is a big nothing.

