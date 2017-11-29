You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ESPN to Drop 150 Employees in Latest Round of Layoffs

Brian Steinberg

ESPN
ESPN expects to cut ties with 150 employees in its latest round of layoffs as the Disney-owned sports-media juggernaut grapples with new consumer behaviors that have affected subscriptions to its flagship cable outlets.

“The majority of the jobs eliminated are in studio production, digital content, and technology and they generally reflect decisions to do less in certain instances and re-direct resources,” said ESPN President John Skipper in a memo to staffers.

More to come.

