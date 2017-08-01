Erinn Hayes’ Character to Be Killed Off ‘Kevin Can Wait’ to Make Room for Leah Remini

Earlier this summer, CBS decided not to bring Erinn Hayes back to “Kevin Can Wait,” and instead cast Kevin James’ former TV wife, Leah Remini.

On Tuesday morning at the Television Critics Association press tour, CBS executives revealed that Hayes’ character will be killed off, in order to handle the re-casting.

“The character will have passed away and we will be moving forward in time catching up at a later date,” CBS boss Thom Sherman explained of the storyline, speaking at TCA, held in Beverly Hills, Calif.

When asked by a reporter if “Kevin Can Wait” is “morphing into ‘King of Queens'” by reuniting Remini and James, Sherman answered, “No, I don’t think so. I think the show speaks for itself and stands for itself. Obviously the chemistry between Kevin and Leah was amazing in the stunt episode we did at the end of last season, and we decided we want to continue that.”

