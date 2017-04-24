Erin Moran, known for playing Joanie Cunningham on “Happy Days,” most likely died of stage-four cancer, Variety has confirmed.

The cause of death was released on Monday in a joint statement from the Harrison County Coroner’s office and sheriff’s department.

“A joint investigation into Mrs. Moran’s death was conducted by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the Harrison County Coroner’s office,” the statement reads. “A subsequent autopsy revealed that Mrs. Moran likely succumbed to complications of stage 4 cancer. Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending however no illegal narcotics were found at the residence.”

