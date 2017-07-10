Erica Messer Launches Production Company, Inks New Two-Year Pod Deal with ABC Studios

Erica Messer has expanded her relationship with ABC Studios with a new two-year pod deal in addition to launching her own production company, Variety has learned.

Messer has launched Erica Messer Productions at Disney, which is focused on creating original series for ABC Studios. Messer has brought on longtime friend and TV/film development executive Deborah Cincotta, with whom she worked nearly 20 years ago at Keyser-Lippman Productions, as president of development for the company. Currently, the company is focused on spearheading network projects for the 2018-19 television season. Messer is also currently in her seventh year as showrunner on the CBS drama “Criminal Minds,” and has been with the show for 13 years overall.

“Erica has been an extraordinary showrunner for us,” said Patrick Moran, president of ABC Studios, “We’re very excited to see what’s in store with her new production company housed at ABC Studios.”

Messer began her career in the offices of “Party of Five” before launching her career as a writer on “Alias.” She also worked on shows such as “Charmed” and “The O.C.” before joining “Criminal Minds.” She also created the spinoff series “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” for CBS in 2015.

She is repped by UTA and attorney Ken Richman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Rush, Keller & Gellman, LLP.