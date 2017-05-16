TV News Roundup: EPIX ‘Get Shorty’ Series Sets Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, EPIX “Get Shorty” gets a premiere date, while Telemundo signs partnership with VICE media.

DATES

EPIX set the premiere date for “Get Shorty,” its 10-episode original series from MGM Television. The dark comedy, based on the 1990 novel by Elmore Leonard, will debut Sunday, August 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The show, led by Ray Romano and Chris O’Dowd, follows a Nevada hitman who, in an attempt to leave behind his criminal past and unite with his family, tries to become a Hollywood movie producer.

“Casual” released the first trailer for Season 3. The first three episodes will air Tuesday, May 23, with one following each Tuesday. Some season three guest stars include Judy Greer, Katie Aselton and Chace Crawford.

DEVELOPMENT

PBS and Masterpiece have announced Masterpiece’s first feature film, “The Chaperone.” The film, based on Laura Moriarty’s best-selling novel about a Kansas woman who chaperones a 15-year-old dancer in New York for the summer, will reunite the writer, director and star of “Downton Abbey.” “The Chaperone,” will be scripted by Julian Fellowes, directed by Michael Engler and star Elizabeth McGovern.

DEALS

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and its entertainment cable channel Universo have signed an exclusive content partnership with VICE Media. The partnership will target the growing U.S. Hispanic market and will include co-production of original documentary segments on music, sports, food and culture. There will also be a one-hour hosted weekly show for Universo airing in fall.