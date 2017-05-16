TV News Roundup: EPIX ‘Get Shorty’ Series Sets Premiere Date

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin
Get Shorty Season 1 Episode 101
© EPIX

In today’s roundup, EPIX “Get Shorty” gets a premiere date, while Telemundo signs partnership with VICE media.

DATES

EPIX set the premiere date for “Get Shorty,” its 10-episode original series from MGM Television. The dark comedy, based on the 1990 novel by Elmore Leonard, will debut Sunday, August 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The show, led by Ray Romano and Chris O’Dowd, follows a Nevada hitman who, in an attempt to leave behind his criminal past and unite with his family, tries to become a Hollywood movie producer.

Casual released the first trailer for Season 3. The first three episodes will air Tuesday, May 23, with one following each Tuesday. Some season three guest stars include Judy Greer, Katie Aselton and Chace Crawford.

DEVELOPMENT

PBS and Masterpiece have announced Masterpiece’s first feature film, “The Chaperone.” The film, based on Laura Moriarty’s best-selling novel about a Kansas woman who chaperones a 15-year-old dancer in New York for the summer, will reunite the writer, director and star of “Downton Abbey.” “The Chaperone,” will be scripted by Julian Fellowes, directed by Michael Engler and star Elizabeth McGovern.

DEALS

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and its entertainment cable channel Universo have signed an exclusive content partnership with VICE Media. The partnership will target the growing U.S. Hispanic market and will include co-production of original documentary segments on music, sports, food and culture. There will also be a one-hour hosted weekly show for Universo airing in fall.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad