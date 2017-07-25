Epix Renews ‘America Divided,’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Dates for ‘Berlin Station,’ ‘Graves’

Epix has renewed the documentary series “America Divided” and also set the Season 2 premiere dates for “Berlin Station” and “Graves,” the network announced Tuesday at the TCA summer press tour.

The 4-episode second season of “America Divided” will premiere on Epix in 2018. In Season 2, Norman Lear and Jesse Williams return as executive producers and correspondents with another cast of celebrated Americans to continue the series’ mission to explore America’s most urgent challenges. The second season will once again go cross-country to investigate the forces driving people apart and introduce viewers to ordinary people engaged in extraordinary efforts to overcome our country’s racial, class, gender, religious and partisan divides.

“’America Divided’ season one truly distinguished EPIX as a destination for provocative, timely and important documentary storytelling,” said Mark Greenberg, president and CEO of EPIX. “We are thrilled to be working with this team again to take a probing look at some of the most polarizing matters our country is facing today.”

Divided Films and RadicalMedia, the production companies responsible for Season 1 of the series, will return for the new season. Series creators Solly Granatstein, Lucian Read and Richard Rowley will return for Divided Films, as will Jon Kamen and Justin Wilkes for RadicalMedia. Along with Lear, Brent Miller of Act III Productions will return as an executive producer.

The second season of “Berlin Station” will air on Sunday, October 15 at 9:00 PM ET/PT, and “Graves” will return on Sunday, October 22 at 10:00 PM ET/PT.

Season 2 of “Berlin Station” opens in the thick of a New World Order that has taken root and is steadily deepening. In the wake of the Far Right tide sweeping across continental Europe, Germany finds itself on the precipice of a pivotal election. Season 2 stars Richard Armitage as Daniel Miller, Rhys Ifans as Hector Dejean, Richard Jenkins as Steven Frost, Leland Orser as Robert Kirsch and Michelle Forbes as Valerie Edwards. New to the cast this season are Ashley Judd as the new Chief of Station, BB Yates, and Keke Palmer as young case officer April Lewis.

The series is created and executive produced by Olen Steinhauer. Bradford Winters serves as executive producer and showrunner. Academy Award winner Eric Roth, along with Steve Golin, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Keith Redmon and Luke Rivett from Anonymous Content also executive produce. The series is produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.

After a year of public protests against his Presidential legacy, Season 2 of “Graves” finds former President Richard Graves (Nick Nolte) turning inward in search of the man he used to be before he was President. This journey is compounded by the arrival of his first grandchild, thanks to daughter Olivia (Heléne Yorke) and a new revelation about his son, Jeremy (Chris Lowell).

Produced by Lionsgate in association with Kingsgate Films, Josh Michael Stern is the creator and showrunner. Academy Award winner Greg Shapiro and Rebecca Kirshner are executive producers. Abby Gewanter is supervising producer, and Emmy Award-winning Bill Hill and Jack Moore are producers.

In addition, the recently-announced original documentary film “Danica,” directed by Hannah Storm, will air on Wednesday, November 8 at 8:00 PM ET/PT.

Racing superstar Danica Patrick reveals herself like never before: as a competitor eagerly preparing for her next race; a woman confidently considering when she wants to start a family; and a budding mogul carefully thinking about her next steps. It is directed by award-winning journalist Hannah Storm.

“Danica” is produced by EPIX in conjunction with Storm’s Brainstormin Productions. The film is edited by Tim Mullen and written by Aaron Cohen. Jackie Decker, Jill Burkhart and Valerie Bishop Pearson are producers; Carmen Belmont serves as line producer and Dom Savio is the director of photography. “Danica” is executive produced by Storm, Ross Bernard and Jocelyn Diaz.