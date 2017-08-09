Netflix and Fox Lead 2017 Environmental Media Association Award Nominees

Okja
The Environmental Media Association (EMA) has announced the nominees for its 27th annual awards. Netflix and Fox lead the pack with four nominations each.

Nat Geo, Hulu, and HBO received three nominations apiece. Disney hopes to take home a second consecutive feature film award for “Moana” after winning last year with “The Jungle Book.” “The Blacklist” also returns after taking the television drama category last year, as well as “The Simpsons” in the television comedy category, which would be the show’s third consecutive win and ninth overall in the category.

Jaden Smith, a member of the EMA board, will host the awards. The show will also honor Russell Simmons with EMA’s Mission in Music Award. Other honorees have yet to be announced. The event takes place at Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport on Sept. 23.

See a complete list of the nominees below:

Feature Film

“Moana” (Disney)
“Okja” (Netflix)

Documentary Film

“An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” (Paramount Pictures)
“Before The Flood” (Fox & National Geographic)
“Chasing Coral” (Netflix)
“From The Ashes” (Fox & National Geographic)

Television Episodic Drama

“The Blacklist” (Sony/ NBCUniversal)
“The Crown” (Sony Pictures TV and Left Bank/ Netflix)
“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
“The Path” (NBCUniversal & Hulu)

Television Episodic Comedy

“Casual” (Hulu)
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central/Viacom)
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)
“The Simpsons” (Fox)

Reality Television

“Bill Nye Saves The World” (Netflix)
“Scraps” (A&E)
“VICE” (HBO)
“Years of Living Dangerously” (Fox & National Geographic)

Children’s Television

“Hello World!” (Discovery Channel)
“Miles From Tomorrowland” (Disney ABC Television Group)
“Sesame Street” (HBO)

