‘Entertainment Tonight’ Adds Keltie Knight as Correspondent (EXCLUSIVE)

“Entertainment Tonight” has selected two-time Emmy nominee Keltie Knight to be the newsmagazine’s newest correspondent, Variety has learned exclusively.

Knight previously served as a correspondent and co-host for “ET’s” sister show “The Insider,” in addition to regularly contributing to “The Talk,” CNN, HLN, and working as a moderator for Vanity Fair.

“We’re excited to bring Keltie in to the best team in entertainment news – her story sense, her energy and her contacts will all make the broadcast better, and viewers will particularly love her reporting on fashion and trends,” said executive producer Sharon Hoffman. “Adding Keltie is just one of several exciting changes we’re making to the show this fall; it will feel more current – new graphics, new music, new pace – and be more responsive than ever to breaking news. We’ll still have all the biggest stars and be everywhere our audience wants to be, first. ET has long been the number one player in this genre, and we’re not resting on our laurels. You have to constantly reinvent and refresh to make sure you’re giving your audience the best show possible.”

Knight has also co-anchored CBS’s broadcasts of the Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Grammy Awards Red Carpet and interviewed stars like Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Taylor Swift, Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lawrence. Along with covering the biggest Hollywood red carpets and premieres, Knight has graced the pages of Vogue, Elle, Glamour, US Weekly, People Stylewatch and The New York Times and will be contributing to “ET’s” fashion coverage leading up to award season.

Recently, Knight co-created and co-hosts the podcast “The LadyGang.” With millions of millennial women downloading the show every week, it remains in the top 100 and was featured in Entertainment Weekly’s “Must List.” “The LadyGang” was awarded “Podcast of the Year” in 2016.

On top of adding Knight, Erin Johnson has been promoted to co-executive producer of the nightly broadcast effective immediately. Johnson joined CBS Television Distribution to oversee the network’s digital video business in 2013 and transitioned to “ET” in 2015. In addition to her show producing and digital experience,

Johnson has a background in cross-platform marketing working on promotional campaigns for some of the biggest shows in syndication, as well as the London and Sochi Olympics.

Produced and distributed by CBS Television Distribution, the show is hosted by Nancy O’Dell and Kevin

Frazier with Hoffman serving as executive producer. Nischelle Turner, Cameron Mathison and Knight are

correspondents, with Mathison and Turner serving as co-anchors of “Entertainment Tonight Weekend.”