Entertainment One Sets First-Look Pact With StoryBy Entertainment

Entertainment One has inked a first-look pact with StoryBy Entertainment, the content development partnership launched by a group of veteran lit managers.

The multi-year deal calls for StoryBy to develop TV projects through eOne, which would serve as the studio and handle international distribution. StoryBy is run by partners Michael Prevett, Howard Braunstein, Jonathan Baruch and Rob Wolken. The company aims to get an early lead on books and other source material with potential to be adapted for TV and film.

“We are thrilled to work with Howard, Michael, Jonathan, Rob and the team at StoryBy, whose diverse experience across the industry has put them at the forefront of author- and creator-driven projects,” said Pancho Mansfield, president of global scripted programming for eOne Television. “With this new partnership, their relationships will enable us to access highly sought-after creative talent and IP in the earliest stages.”

Launched in 2013, StoryBy projects at present include the upcoming AMC drama “The Terror,” Amazon’s upcoming Josh Schwartz-produced drama “Toy Wars,” USA Network’s “Queen of the South” (and its Telemundo telenovela predecessor “La Reina del Sur”) and Freeform’s “Stitchers.”

“We are extremely excited about our new partnership with eOne,” said Baruch. “They have a dynamic team of executives whom we’ve worked with successfully for years and the partnership felt like a natural fit for us.”