Entertainment One Sets First-Look Pact With StoryBy Entertainment

Managing Editor: Television @Variety_Cynthia
Entertainment One Storyby
Courtesy of EntertainmentOne/Storyby

Entertainment One has inked a first-look pact with StoryBy Entertainment, the content development partnership launched by a group of veteran lit managers.

The multi-year deal calls for StoryBy to develop TV projects through eOne, which would serve as the studio and handle international distribution. StoryBy is run by partners Michael Prevett, Howard Braunstein, Jonathan Baruch and Rob Wolken. The company aims to get an early lead on books and other source material with potential to be adapted for TV and film.

“We are thrilled to work with Howard, Michael, Jonathan, Rob and the team at StoryBy, whose diverse experience across the industry has put them at the forefront of author- and creator-driven projects,” said Pancho Mansfield, president of global scripted programming for eOne Television. “With this new partnership, their relationships will enable us to access highly sought-after creative talent and IP in the earliest stages.”

Launched in 2013, StoryBy projects at present include the upcoming AMC drama “The Terror,” Amazon’s upcoming Josh Schwartz-produced drama “Toy Wars,” USA Network’s “Queen of the South” (and its Telemundo telenovela predecessor “La Reina del Sur”) and Freeform’s “Stitchers.”

“We are extremely excited about our new partnership with eOne,” said Baruch. “They have a dynamic team of executives whom we’ve worked with successfully for years and the partnership felt like a natural fit for us.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad