Entertainment One Inks Production Pact with Emily Mortimer’s King Bee  

Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola have struck a production and distribution pact with eOne. Through their King Bee banner, the husband and wife team will take TV drama projects to eOne, which will serve as the studio and also take worldwide rights to the pair’s scripted shows.

“King Bee is now at a moment where we are ready to grow and eOne is the perfect partner for our slate of projects which are being developed in both the US and the UK,” Mortimer and Nivola said in a statement. “We are delighted to have a globally-minded studio to help us reach worldwide audiences and who appreciates our particular sensibility.”

King Bee made HBO and Sky series “Doll & Em,” which starred Mortimer as titular actress Em, and is also developing series for Amazon and TruTV. It is currently in post-production on the independent feature “To Dust” starring Geza Rohrig (“Son of Saul”) and Matthew Broderick. Nivola’s credits include Lynne Ramsay’s “You Were Never Really Here,” and “American Hustle.”

As well as her TV and film starring roles, which include “Match Point” and “The Newsroom,” Mortimer is a writer and producer. On screen she will next be seen starring opposite Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep in “Mary Poppins Returns.” She also recently completed production on “Mary” opposite Gary Oldman.

“Emily and Alessandro have distinguished themselves not only in front of the camera, but also as producers of critically-acclaimed and personal stories that resonate with audiences,” said Pancho Mansfield, eOne’s president, global scripted programming. “As producers, they bring a strong sensibility that shines through in both drama and comedy.”

