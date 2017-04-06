Unscripted production company Authentic Entertainment has promoted Jeffrey L. Weaver to executive vice president of production and content, and Paul Halperin to executive vice president of business and finance, the company announced Thursday.

Weaver, who previously served as senior vice president of finance and risk management at Authentic, will manage all the company’s business and financial matters. Halperin has been with Authentic since 2008, when he joined the company from Broadview Media.

A subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America, Authentic Entertainment produces “Toddlers & Tiaras,” “Flipping Out,” “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” “Ace of Cakes,” “Best Thing I Ever Ate,” and the upcoming return of “Trading Spaces” for TLC. The company also announced that it has named Nneka Enurah vice president of multi-platform and partnerships and Deb Jackson vice president of production.

“I’m thrilled to announce these promotions,” said Lauren Lexton, co-founder and CEO, Authentic Entertainment. “In the changing landscape of entertainment, Jeff, Nneka, Deb, and Paul have a combined base of knowledge and experience that retains the Authentic brand and also moves us into the future. Along with the rest of the Authentic team, we are in a great place to continue our success in cable and partner with strategic players to solidify a foothold in the multi-platform world.”