Endemol Shine Taps Nicola Bamford as New CEO of International Operations

Television production powerhouse Endemol Shine named Sky executive Nicola Bamford as its new chief of international operations Monday.

In her new role, Bamford will oversee Endemol’s companies in France, the Iberia Peninsula, Italy, Israel, China, India, and Southeast Asia. In addition, Marina Williams, Endemol’s COO of international, will report to Bamford with her portfolio of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East territories, Russia, and Africa.

Bamford starts her new job in October and will be based in Endemol’s Amsterdam and London offices. She replaces Martha Brass, who left Endemol last month after eight years at the company. Bamford will report to Endemol Shine Group CEO Sophie Turner Laing.

Endemol Shine is the world’s largest independent production group and the makers of such global shows and formats as “Big Brother,” “Black Mirror,” “Humans,” “MasterChef,” and “Broadchurch.”

At Sky, Bamford held a series of senior positions in Britain, Germany, and India, and has been director of international OTT. She has also worked for Disney.

“I am sorry to be leaving so many great colleagues and friends,” Bamford said. “But this was an irresistible opportunity to work with such a diverse range of creative leaders and countries to help them realize their ambitions.”

“Nicola combines a truly global outlook with commercial prowess, creative instincts and infectious enthusiasm – a great combination of skills and experience and a perfect fit for our group and the role,” Turner Laing said.