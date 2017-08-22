Endemol Shine North America Names Spike TV Vet Sharon Levy President of Unscripted, Scripted TV

Endemol Shine North America has named Sharon Levy as its new president of unscripted and scripted television, the company announced Tuesday.

“Sharon is one of our industry’s most well-respected executives and brings with her a tremendous amount of experience developing and producing hits across a wide array of genres,” said Cris Abrego, chairman of Endemol Shine Americas and CEO of Endemol Shine North America. “We’re thrilled to have her joining our team here at Endemol Shine and leading our programming efforts going forward.”

Levy was most recently at Spike TV for 12 years, seven of which where spent as executive vice president of original series. During her seven years as executive vice president she oversaw the acquisition, creation and production of all entertainment throughout the network’s evolution. Levy transformed Spike’s programming lineup with hits such as “Ink Master,” “Bar Rescue” “Auction Hunters” and “Deadliest Warrior.”

“I’m truly excited to be returning to my producing roots and doing so with a company like Endemol Shine—with its global reach and roster of critically acclaimed series and production companies,” Levy said. “There’s a lot of momentum across the unscripted and scripted divisions and I can’t wait to get started with the incredible team.”

In addition to unscripted programming, Levy led Spike’s charge into scripted fare with such series as “Tut” starring Sir Ben Kingsley, “The Mist” based on a novella by Stephen King and upcoming “Waco” from The Weinstein Company. Levy also established a push into documentaries at Spike, launching numerous specials including “TIME: The Kalief Browder Story” from Jay-Z and Harvey Weinstein and “It Was Him: The Many Murders of Ed Edwards.” She originally joined Spike in 2005 as senior vice president of original series and developed numerous high-profile shows including “Pros vs. Joes,” “1000 Ways to Die” and “4th and Long.”

Prior to Spike, Levy served as senior vice president and executive producer at Stone Stanley Entertainment. There she oversaw all aspects of development for the company, including the development and launch of breakout series such as “The Mole,” “Popstars” and “The Joe Schmo Show.” She began her career at Comedy Central where, as director of public relations, she launched publicity campaigns for series including “South Park,” “The Man Show” and “Win Ben Stein’s Money.”