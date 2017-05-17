Endemol Shine Latino Ramps up Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Endemol Shine Latino (ESL) is on pace to becoming “the biggest independent producer in the U.S. Hispanic market,” said its prexy, Laurens Drillich. Since its launch in the Spring of 2016, the Latino division of Endemol Shine North America has sold five new shows to Telemundo and Univision alone. “Thanks to more broadcasters like Univision opening up, we’ve been able to supply shows across all genres,” said Drillich who is in Los Angeles for the L.A. Screenings. “It’s good news for independent producers in general,” he added.

Leading its slate is the first-ever U.S. Spanish-language edition of Endemol’s hit format “MasterChef,” which will debut next season on NBCUniversal’s Telemundo. Local adaptations of the cooking competition format have been made in Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, and Argentina. The format has recently been sold to Costa Rica and Uruguay where it’s now in production in the latter, while talks are underway with Paraguay and the Dominican Republic.

Endemol Shine Latino has also made unscripted series “El Ganador” starring reggaeton star Nicky Jam as himself for Telemundo and is also producing the upcoming unscripted digital series “Love Clicks 24/7” for Telemundo.com. For NBCUniversal’s bi-lingual youth-targeted Hispanic network Universo, Endemol Shine Latino is producing the second season of “El Vato.”

At Univision, Endemol Shine Latino is launching dance competish hosted by Chiquinquira Delgado, “Strictly Dancing” (“Mira Quien Baila”), and the singing competition already sold to 39 territories worldwide, “Your Face Sounds Familiar” (“Tu Cara Me Suena”).

Endemol Shine Latino has several scripted projects in the pipeline, per Drillich, led by “Selena con Amor” based on the book by the late Latina singer’s husband, Chris Perez. Endemol Shine and Major TV recently optioned the television rights to the best-selling book and will be adapting it for both English and Spanish TV auds with Blue Mariachi, Perez and Carlito Miranda’s production shingle.

Despite the competing series on Selena at Univision and Telemundo, “Selena con Amor” is a more self-contained love story rather than a bio-series, said Drillich. “This is a story that has not really been told, not even in the movie about her,” he said.

“We have grown exponentially in a very short space of time and our goal is to maintain this huge growth and diversify to other platforms,” said Drillich, who sees Mexico, Brazil and the U.S. Hispanic market as the most dynamic.

That growth could be in digital as it develops innovative shows like “Love Clicks 24/7,” which is aimed at the millennial generation, where the audience plays cupid for three single men.

Based in Miami, Drillich reports to Cris Abrego, who is CEO, Endemol Shine North America and Chairman, Endemol Shine Americas.