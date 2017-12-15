You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Endemol Shine Names Thomas Ferguson VP of Licensing, Partnerships

Variety Staff

Thomas Ferguson
CREDIT: Courtesy of Endemol Shine

Endemol Shine North America has named Thomas Ferguson vice president of licensing and partnerships, the studio announced Friday. In his new role, Ferguson will negotiate and secure partnerships across various consumer product categories, with a focus on publishing, e-commerce, branded content experiences, as well as live events for Endemol Shine series.

“I’m consistently impressed by Thomas’ creativity and passion to drive new and unique business opportunities for our TV and digital brands,” said Tamaya Petteway, senior vice president, brand and licensing partnerships, Endemol Shine North America, to whom Ferguson will report. “This well-deserved promotion will expand Thomas’ leadership role within a very strong brand and licensing group.”

“Endemol Shine North America’s current slate and deep library of IP is a playground of opportunity to extend the company’s brands with licensed products and experiences,” said Ferguson. “I’m excited about my expanded role as I continue working to grow our business in an ever-evolving TV landscape.”

Ferguson most recently served as director, licensing partnerships for the company, leading initiatives MasterChef Cruise (Holland America), Cooking With MasterChef (Craftsy.com) and The Biggest Loser Resorts. He joined Endemol Shine predecessor Shine America in 2013, and previously served as a lead designer and consultant for the branding agency Focus Group West

