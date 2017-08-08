‘Star’ Bosses and Queen Latifah on ‘Empire’ Crossover and Season 2 Guest Star Luke James

When “Empire” and “Star” return for their fourth and second seasons, respectively, this Fox on Fall, the first episodes of each will bleed into the other in a one-night, two-hour special crossover event. It is something that the co-creator and executive producer of both shows, Lee Daniels, never intended to do but which felt like a natural fit once the idea came up.

“[‘Star’ is] its own entity and another part of my life that I was trying to explore as an artist, but then Fox suggested [a crossover], and it just sort of seemed logical, so I just went with the flow,” Daniels says.

However, series star Queen Latifah says the crossover was “in [her] brain from day one” because of how similar the shows are, not only with the shared backdrop of the music industry but also the themes of their characters. “The binding material between the two shows is that each group in each world is at two different levels of success, but they know what it’s like to come from nothing. And with hard work there’s the possibility there for them to succeed,” Latifah says.

“Empire’s” Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and her own Carlotta on “Star,” Latifah notes, are “both strong, powerful women who have been through some things and wear those scars and have overcome a lot. They share some things in their core and are a lot alike.”