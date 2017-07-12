‘Empire’ and ‘Star’ Crossover Premiere Event Coming to Fox — Watch the Teaser

Cookie and Carlotta are joining forces!

Fox has set a crossover event for the season premieres of “Empire” and “Star,” which will air on Sept. 27, Variety has learned.

The crossover will kick off Fox’s new programming strategy of pairing both of the music-filled drama series together on Wednesday nights with “Empire” airing at 8 p.m. And “Star” following at 9 p.m. throughout the 2017-2018 season.

The crossover will span both episodes on Sept. 27 — Queen Latifah will appear on “Empire,” and Jussie Smollett will appear on “Star.”

In the back-to-back episodes, Carlotta (Queen Latifah) will come face-to-face with Cookie (Taraji P. Henson), Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Jamal Lyon (Smollett). While crossover plot details are being kept vague, Fox has teased that on “Empire,” on the brink of Empire Entertainment’s 20th anniversary, Lucious is making his first public appearance after the explosion in Las Vegas, while all members of the Lyon family, as well as Lucious’ nurse (played by Demi Moore), have their own interests in Lucious regaining his physical and mental faculties. Then, on “Star,” the girls with Carlotta as their manager continue to face roadblocks, despite their victory at Atlanta NextFest.

“Empire” is heading into its fourth season and “Star” is going into its second. Both series were co-created by Lee Daniels, and rumors of a crossover have been circulating ever since “Star” hit the air last year.

Watch the promo for the crossover event below: