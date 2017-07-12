‘Empire’ and ‘Star’ Crossover Premiere Event Coming to Fox — Watch the Teaser

TV Reporter @EWagmeister
Empire Star Crossover
Courtesy of Fox

Cookie and Carlotta are joining forces!

Fox has set a crossover event for the season premieres of “Empire” and “Star,” which will air on Sept. 27, Variety has learned.

The crossover will kick off Fox’s new programming strategy of pairing both of the music-filled drama series together on Wednesday nights with “Empire” airing at 8 p.m. And “Star” following at 9 p.m. throughout the 2017-2018 season.

The crossover will span both episodes on Sept. 27 — Queen Latifah will appear on “Empire,” and Jussie Smollett will appear on “Star.”

Related

Empire Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson Admits She Can’t Do ‘Empire’ Forever: ‘Cookie Wears Me Out!’

In the back-to-back episodes, Carlotta (Queen Latifah) will come face-to-face with Cookie (Taraji P. Henson), Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Jamal Lyon (Smollett). While crossover plot details are being kept vague, Fox has teased that on “Empire,” on the brink of Empire Entertainment’s 20th anniversary, Lucious is making his first public appearance after the explosion in Las Vegas, while all members of the Lyon family, as well as Lucious’ nurse (played by Demi Moore), have their own interests in Lucious regaining his physical and mental faculties. Then, on “Star,” the girls with Carlotta as their manager continue to face roadblocks, despite their victory at Atlanta NextFest.

“Empire” is heading into its fourth season and “Star” is going into its second. Both series were co-created by Lee Daniels, and rumors of a crossover have been circulating ever since “Star” hit the air last year.

Watch the promo for the crossover event below:

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad