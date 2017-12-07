You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘Empire’ Rebounds From Series Low

EMPIRE: Pictured L-R: Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson in the "Cupid Painted Blind" episode of EMPIRE airing Wednesday, Dec. 6 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2017 Fox Broadcasting Co. CR: Chuck Hodes/FOX
CREDIT: Chuck Hodes/Fox

Empire” rose in the ratings on Fox, bouncing back from the new series low the show clocked last week.

According to Nielsen overnight data, “Empire” drew a 1.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.7 million viewers, up from the 1.7 and 5 million it drew last Wednesday. That is an improvement of approximately 6 percent in the key demo and 13 percent in total viewers.

After “Empire,” “Star” (1.2, 4 million) was even.

On CBS, “Survivor” (1.8, 8.9 million) and “SEAL Team” (1.1, 6.8 million) were even. “Criminal Minds” (0.9, 5.3 million) was down in both measures, tying its series low.

On ABC, “The Goldbergs” (1.5, 5.4 million), “Speechless” (1.1, 4.3 million), and “Modern Family” (1.7, 5.8 million) were even. “American Housewife” (1.2, 4.6 million) was up in the demo. “Designated Survivor” (0.7, 3.9 million) was even.

For NBC, “A Very Pentatonix Christmas” drew a 0.8 and 4.9 million viewers. “Law & Order: SVU” (1.3, 6.2 million) dipped in both measures. “Chicago PD” (1.2, 6.5 million) was even.

For The CW, “Riverdale” (0.5, 1.5 million) and “Dynasty” (0.2, 0.69 million) were even.

Fox won the night in the demo with a 1.5 but finished third in total viewers with 4.9 million. CBS was second in the demo with a 1.3 but first in total viewers with 7 million. NBC and ABC tied for third in the demo with a 1.1. NBC was second in total viewers with 5.8 million. ABC was fourth in total viewers with 4.6 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.1 million viewers.

